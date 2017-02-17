UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley Nearly BROKE: Children In Protective Custody Due To Estranged Husband’s “Pictures and Disturbing Videos”

February 17, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Financially Broke, L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services, Lisa Marie Presley, Protective Custody, Twins

Lisa Marie Presley recently contacted authorities concerning “pictures and disturbing videos” on a computer of her estranged 4th husband, Michael Lockwood, according to Daily Mail.

Upon executing a search warrant on Lisa Marie’s home, authorities found the images, and according to Lisa Marie, “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in the un-analyzed devices.”

Now, Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood are in protective custody while the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services conduct an investigation.

Lisa Marie says her $300,000,000 fortunte, is nearly gone, and is currently living with her daughter

Best wishes to Lisa, her children, and how could she possibly be BROKE!?

Learn more by clicking HERE!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP 

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live