UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley Nearly BROKE: Children In Protective Custody Due To Estranged Husband’s “Pictures and Disturbing Videos”

Lisa Marie Presley recently contacted authorities concerning “pictures and disturbing videos” on a computer of her estranged 4th husband, Michael Lockwood, according to Daily Mail.

Upon executing a search warrant on Lisa Marie’s home, authorities found the images, and according to Lisa Marie, “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in the un-analyzed devices.”

Now, Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood are in protective custody while the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services conduct an investigation.

Lisa Marie says her $300,000,000 fortunte, is nearly gone, and is currently living with her daughter

Best wishes to Lisa, her children, and how could she possibly be BROKE!?

Learn more by clicking HERE!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed