You Might Never Get to Read Mick Jagger’s Memoir

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Author and publisher John Blake has revealed that he is in possession of a 75,000-word memoir written by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The story goes, Jagger was fed up with the unofficial biographies written about the band that he took the project on himself. Unfortunately, publishers rejected the memoir for being too light on sex and drugs, a prerequisite for any rock biography in the 80s. More than 30 years later, the memoir has resurfaced.

The writing shows a softer side of Jagger but still manages to pack in a few essential rockstar memories. Jagger recalls the time he bought a mansion while tripping on LSD, and his near-death experience trying to ride a rambunctious stallion.

Blake describes the work as, “A perfectly preserved time capsule written when the Stones had produced all their greatest music but still burned with the passion and fire of youth and idealism.”

Despite a three-year effort to convince Jagger to publish, it seems the memoir will not see the light of day in the end. For reasons unclear, Jagger has decided that he wants nothing to do with the project.

Blake laments the loss of rock history in the closing remarks of his blog post. “As a fan, as a publisher, I think I have now reached the end of Route 66. So, apologies to the 10 million people around the world who would love to read this story. After all, as the philosopher, Jagger once said: ‘You can’t always get what you want.’”