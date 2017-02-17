Plastic Surgeons Becoming Wealthier Thanks To Social Media

A pictures says a thousand words!

Thinking of freshening up your look?

Marketwatch reports in a recent survey of plastic surgeons by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, over 40% said the reason their patients come to them, is to improve their look… for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Americans are taking cues from celebrities and celebrity plastic surgeons on-line, including Miami-based Michael Salzhauer, who publicizes his procedures on Instagram (he has over 500,000 followers) and broadcasts real-time Snapchats of surgeries.

Since 2000, U.S. procedures have increased 115% and 66% of surgeons have revealed the majority of 2016 procedures were lip fillers.

In 2015, 15.9 million U.S. procedures were performed and the most popular procedures were:

#5 – Tummy tuck

#4 – Eyelid surgery

#3 – Nose reshaping

#2 – Liposuction

#1 – Breast augmentation

If you could have plastic or reconstructive surgery, what would you have done?

