Plastic Surgeons Becoming Wealthier Thanks To Social Media

A pictures says a thousand words!
Thinking of freshening up your look?
Marketwatch reports in a recent survey of plastic surgeons by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, over 40% said the reason their patients come to them, is to improve their look… for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.
Americans are taking cues from celebrities and celebrity plastic surgeons on-line, including Miami-based Michael Salzhauer, who publicizes his procedures on Instagram (he has over 500,000 followers) and broadcasts real-time Snapchats of surgeries.
Since 2000, U.S. procedures have increased 115% and 66% of surgeons have revealed the majority of 2016 procedures were lip fillers.
In 2015, 15.9 million U.S. procedures were performed and the most popular procedures were:
- #5 – Tummy tuck
- #4 – Eyelid surgery
- #3 – Nose reshaping
- #2 – Liposuction
- #1 – Breast augmentation
If you could have plastic or reconstructive surgery, what would you have done?
