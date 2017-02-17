Rebekah Reviews: Logan

Let me just start off by saying…Logan earned every bit of that R rating. I mean that in a good way too. Yes, there’s a few F bombs, but really the R is for violence. AND there is a lot of it!

Due to the R rating people want to compare this movie to Deadpool. DON’T. It’s just different. Logan is like the Black Mirror (great show on Netflix) version of Deadpool. Don’t get me wrong, there are some funny moments, but overall this movie is dark…really dark. It’s just plain sad. I’ll go ahead and tell you, I cried. I cried several times. I don’t cry in movies.

From the opening scene to the bitter end, I was involved in this movie. The writers and actors did a fantastic job on making the audience care about each character. Honestly, with kid stars, things can go south in a hurry. This tiny Wolverine aka Laura is just a bada$$. She is literally ripping through grown men’s faces left and right. Don’t worry though, even though Logan is old, he can still hold his own when he needs to. And when they team up and fight together, it’s pretty magical. Yes, I realize that’s a weird word to describe a fight scene.

Seriously, this movie is so hard to talk about without ruining major plot lines! Ugggg. Honestly, the most I can say is…if you aren’t into kids being violent or killed, this movie probably isn’t for you. It’s definitely not for children or tweens. However, if you love blood, guts, mutants, and a heck of a lot of violence, GO SEE THIS MOVIE!!!!!!!

I hate to say it, but it’s by far my favorite of any of the other X-Men and Wolverine movies. It’s just great storytelling, a well-made movie, with phenomenal acting by everyone. Run to the theater on March 3rd. I give it 5 out of 5 little girl throat thrashes.

Ugg! Seriously, it’s so good! I’ll leave you with one final note. I now understand why Hugh Jackman never wants to play Wolverine again.