Singer Perfected The Art Of Singer One Syllable Off

February 17, 2017 8:34 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: David Rancken, David's Dateline, jay foreman, one syllable off, Singer

It almost hurts your ears when a singer is singing in the wrong key. Or that singer is a little flat. Like Randy Jackson used to say on American Idol, “That sounds pitchy, dog.”

Now, imagine you’re singing the song in tune and in the right key. But the words are off by one single syllable.

A comic named Jay Foreman has perfected the art of singing a syllable out of sync. It changes the entire song. Now it’s a cool party trick, but after a while it gets really annoying. Just sing the song correctly dude!

 

Listen Live