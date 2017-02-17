Texas iFly Worker Catches Falling Toddler Inches From Floor

We’re not sure the workout regiment of Jesse “Tex” Leos is, but his reaction skills need no work after the Houston iFly employee helped save a toddler from injury by catching the falling kid just inches from the floor with one hand.

“Just out of the corner of my eye I saw the child fall and didn’t have that much time to think about it, and next thing I know I’m holding the kid,” Leos told KPRC2.

Leos posted the video for his friends to see on Facebook, but never imagined it would take off and go viral. The GIF of the catch has more than 3 million loops on Imgur in just over 24 hours.

Aside from the catch, the thumbs up and flex to the security camera post returning the child to their parent is on point. Jesse has been working at iFly for 3 years