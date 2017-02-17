This Guy Plans To Eat A Picture Of Actor Jason Segel Every Day Until Segel Eats A Picture Of Him

February 17, 2017 6:39 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Actor, Eat, headshot, Jason Segal, Picture

Yum! Jason Segal has never looked so delicious.

Ok, this might be the weirdest thing anyone has ever done for YouTube clicks. YouTuber Dog Sh!t (sorry that’s his name) has challenged the “How I Met Your Mother” actor Jason Segel to an eating contest of sorts.

The plan…this guy is going to eat a Jason Segel headshot every single day, that is until he returns the favor. And by return the favor, he means eat a picture of himself. This picture…

sPzHc1O This Guy Plans To Eat A Picture Of Actor Jason Segel Every Day Until Segel Eats A Picture Of Him

Now why is this kid doing this? No clue! This just might be the dumbest thing we’ve seen someone do to get YouTube.

