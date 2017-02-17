Tony Romo Expects to Be Released vs. Traded

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that sources close to Romo say #9 expected to be released by the Cowboys instead of traded.

“Obviously the Cowboys would like to recoup something for their enormous investment in Romo and his obvious value,” Werder said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “But, age 37, recent injury history — he’s only played in five of the last 32 games — I think it makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to trade him, especially considering his contract.”

A Romo trade is complicated. He’s set to make $14 million this year and $40 million over the next two years.

Releasing Romo would cost the Cowboys close to $11 million of this year’s salary cap by allowing them to roll about $9 million into the following year. But…

If released before June 1, it would cost them close to $20 million in cap space this year alone.

Yeah, I don’t understand it either. I can’t even figure out my 401k.

Several NFL teams are possibly interested in the Cowboys all-time leader in passing yards: the Bears, Bills, Broncos, Texans and Chiefs.