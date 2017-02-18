Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott Detained By Police

Columbus Ohio used to be a pretty cool city, with a lot of nice people. How do I know? I worked there early in my radio career, and had a blast:)! I hear it’s still cool.

TMZ reports, last night, Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott was in Columbus, and upon trying to enter a night spot called The Social Bar, Columbus police shined a light in his face, detained and questioned him for around 4 minutes… then let him go. Hmm!? What gives?

I have a feeling someone politely walked up the officer and said something like this, “Uh… officer… do you know who THAT guy is? He’s Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott and he’s MUCH loved by not only Cowboys fans, but by football fans… period.”

It will be interesting to hear Elliott’s take on what happened, which I’m sure we’ll learn, soon.

Story developing…

