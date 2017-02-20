Hook’s Rufio Is Looking To Make A Full Length Feature Film About The Lost Boys

February 20, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: dante basco, feature film, Hook, Kickstarter, Lost Boys, Prequel, rufio

Fans of Steven Spielberg’s Hook rejoice! It looks like there will be a Rufio spin-off.

Dante Basco, who played Rufio, dropped the news last week that he had started a Kickstarter campaign to get a Lost Boys prequel made. The original goal was $30,000 in order to produce a short film.

Good news! The Kickstarter managed to bring in a little over $39,000. According to executive producers Dante Basco, Rawn Ericson III and writers Jonah Feingold and Jeremy Dylan pre-production has already started.

However, the guys are looking for a little more money…to the tune of $200,000 in order to make a full length feature film that will follow the life of Rufio before he became the leader of the lost boys.

 

