Lindsay Lohan Is Campaigning On Social Media To Play Ariel In The Little Mermaid Reboot

February 20, 2017 7:46 AM
When is the last time Lindsay Lohan was in a movie? Scary Movie 5? The Canyons? Both of those were filmed in 2013. Needless to say, but her career took a dive during her partying days.

While Lohan may be clean and sober, but her reputation proceeds her. It’s probably why she’s not getting the roles she once had. However, that’s not stopping her from campaigning to be the next Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

The actress has been social media stalking Disney, posting an Instagram of herself side by side with Ariel.

#thelittlemermaid

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Do you think Lindsay can pull off the role?

 

