Pool Player’s Post-Win Interview Goes Viral After Mentioning The Pen Pineapple Apple Pen Song

February 20, 2017 7:02 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Interview, Naoyuki Oi, pen pineapple apple pen, pool player, world pool masters

This just might be the greatest interview of all time. Now, you won’t need to know anything about the game of pool in order to understand what’s happening during the interview.

Japanese pool player Naoyuki Oi has just beat his opponent. As with most sporting events, reporters want to get the winning interview. However, in this case, the reporter snagged one of the most hilarious interview we’ve ever heard.

We aren’t exactly sure if Oi can speak English, but he did manage to prepare a few statements in English for the press.

“Today very lucky. Congratulations to MEEEEEEEEEEEEEE. Yay.”

“I have a pen. I have an apple. O, E, apple pen.”

Now that second statement comes from a song that went viral a few months ago. It’s the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen song! You can watch that music video HERE.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live