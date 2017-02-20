President Donald Trump Has 3,643 Websites!

President Donald Trump has been buying internet domain names… for years.

According to CNNMoney, Trump not only has taken out internet names to protect his business interests, he has others that could be detrimental towards him, period… such as TrumpFraud.org and TrumpScam.com

In 2007, Trump purchased TrumpNetwork.com, towards beginning a multi-level marketing company…. the kind that promises self-employment and high salaries to those involved… as long as they recruit others, who in turn must recruit others, and so on, and so on. Trump sold the business in 2012.

Trump also registered 157 domains to defend “Trump University” across the US and Puerto Rico, which was accused of fraud in 2010 and closed in 2011. Two days before his inauguration, he cut a check for $25mil to settle fraud complaints against the school and soon agreed to the settlement after the election.

In 2009, Trump bought I’m BeingSuedByTheDonald.com, in 2012 he bought VoteAgainstTrump.com, TrumpMustGo.com and NoMoreTrump.com.

In 2015, two months before his announcement of a 2nd presidential run, Trump purchased MakeAmericaGreatAgain.vote and MakeAmericaGreatAgain.us.

CNNMoney also notes, most of President Trump’s websites are blank pages, 400 redirect you to Trump websites, only 50 are unize websites for Trump businesses, and a few direct you to strange places, including ChicagoTrumpLimo.com, which directs you to a site that sells “Proud2bDeplorable” shirts and TrumpOnTheBeachOnLine.net, which rents a Washington D.C. party bus.

Whew! Wonder how many webmasters he has handling all of this? Wonder how many President Trump has actually looked at? Wonder if we’ll ever see a take-off from the 80s hit movie Ferris Beullers Day Off, “SaveDonaldTrump.com”?

