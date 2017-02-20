Ready For Walmart Convenience Stores?

The Bentonville AR based retailer is looking at the possibility of expanding into the convenience store market, according to CBS 11.

Currently, Walmart has just (2) concept convenience stores, one in Rogers AR and now one in Crowley (off I-35 in front of a Walmart Supercenter), which opened last month.

The Crowley location is 2,500 sq. ft, and in addition to pizza and hot dogs, it offers healthier fare, including salads and wraps.

Personally, I feel a Walmart convenience store that has more than typical convenience store offerings, including basics/essentials such as milk, bread, etc. would do well as long as prices were the same as in Walmart stores. After experiencing the Walmart gas station convenience stores (if that’s what they call them), if done right, it’ll work!

Thoughts?

