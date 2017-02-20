Steve Irwin’s Son, Robert, Tortures Jimmy Fallen With A Giant Snake

Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, was sort of launched into the limelight after her father passed away. She, just like her father, has a passion for animals. However, she’s not the only one invested in the family business.

Steve’s son, Robert, is a chip off the old block. No seriously, he’s the mini-me version of Steve Irwin. Not only do they look alike, but they have the same mannerisms and the same passion.

Robert was a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and of course, he brought several animals to cuddle, snuggle, and torture the staff with. There’s a screaming armadillo, a crocodile, a sloth, and a giant boa. As you can imagine, Fallon did his best to keep it together while holding a snake!