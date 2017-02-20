Steve Irwin’s Son, Robert, Tortures Jimmy Fallen With A Giant Snake

February 20, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Fallon, robert irwin, Son, steve irwin, The Tonight Show

Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, was sort of launched into the limelight after her father passed away. She, just like her father, has a passion for animals. However, she’s not the only one invested in the family business.

Steve’s son, Robert, is a chip off the old block. No seriously, he’s the mini-me version of Steve Irwin. Not only do they look alike, but they have the same mannerisms and the same passion.

Robert was a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and of course, he brought several animals to cuddle, snuggle, and torture the staff with. There’s a screaming armadillo, a crocodile, a sloth, and a giant boa. As you can imagine, Fallon did his best to keep it together while holding a snake!

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live