UPDATE: Priscilla Presley Says Lisa Marie’s Children Not Placed In Social Services

February 20, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: elvis presley, Finley and Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood, Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife to the late Elvis Presley, recently made it clear on Facebook that her twin granddaughters Finley and Harper are with her, versus social services.

As previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley found questionable videos and pictures on her estranged husband Michael Lockwood’s desk top computer (authorities are investigating) and her fortune has allegedly gone down to concerning level.

Best wishes to all concerned.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live