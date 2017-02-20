UPDATE: Priscilla Presley Says Lisa Marie’s Children Not Placed In Social Services

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife to the late Elvis Presley, recently made it clear on Facebook that her twin granddaughters Finley and Harper are with her, versus social services.

As previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley found questionable videos and pictures on her estranged husband Michael Lockwood’s desk top computer (authorities are investigating) and her fortune has allegedly gone down to concerning level.

Best wishes to all concerned.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed