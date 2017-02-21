A Heavy Metal Cover Of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose”

Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” is sacred amongst fans. It’s not to be messed with…EVER!

Ok, except for that one time when Frog Leap Studios did a heavy metal cover of the song. Yeah, we know, it sounds like an insane idea. How can you turn such an iconic love ballad into heavy metal?

Surprisingly, it works! In a way, it still sounds the same. The melody is still very familiar. The only difference is the pace and the slightly “harder” play on the guitars and drums. It’s not super scream-y either. However, the Donnie Darko rabbit is kind of annoying, but we can get over that.

Enjoy!

