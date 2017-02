Today’s lesson…how to be politically correct.

YouTuber Ryan Higa is trying to perform a public service by taking political correctness to the extreme. Basically, you can’t say, think or do anything without offending someone. Sadly, even Higa himself had to put a disclaimer at the front of his video. Why? Because people are going to to get offended and blow up the comments section.

What has happened to us? We used to have thicker skins. Now, it’s more like a membrane.