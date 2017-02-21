Abandoned Dog Finds A New Home (And New Job) At A Gas Station In Brazil

Sabrina Plannerer purchased a gas station that was under construction with her partner in Brazil over two years ago. One day, an abandoned dog wandered onto their property, and after getting the pupper the appropriate medical care he needed, decided to adopt.

Not only did the newly christened Negão find a new home, he also found a new job, probably the first of his life!

Plannerer The Dodo, “Negão waits for people to arrive, and then goes up to say hello, winning them over with his charms. Customers love him. Some people even bring him toys.” Negão makes the gas station his permanent home, and he always has constant care and attention since the business is staffed around the clock. Don’t worry, there is always somewhere there to rub his head and tell him he’s a good boy.

A fama subiu na cabeça e Negão só quer sombra e água fresca! 😂😂😂😂 é muito amor gente 😍 #Negão A post shared by Sabrina Plannerer (@sabrinaplannerer) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Recently, Grupo FERA, an organization that helps pets in need find homes with local businesses, named Negão “employee of the month,” because obviously.

He’s a good boy.

Via Huffington Post