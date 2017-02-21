David Cassidy Acknowledges That He Has Dementia

Last week David Cassidy announced his retirement and this week he announced why. The reason is heartbreaking.

David told People magazine on Monday that he has dementia, the condition which causes memory loss. He admits that he’s been in denial until now — even in light of his grandfather’s struggle with it, and after seeing his mother “disappear” from its ravages.

But at Saturday night’s show in Agoura Hills, California, he appeared well off his game and struggled to get through his set — and that led him to reveal his health issue. David says that he’s come to terms with the condition, and his rep tells us he’ll stop performing after his early March dates in Greenwich, Rhode Island and New York City.

Now 66, Cassidy tells People he wants to “focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions… I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

His final show will be Saturday, March 4th at B.B. King’s in New York.