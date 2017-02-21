Frances Bean Cobain Celebrates Her Dad’s 50th Birthday With A Sweet Note & Text To Her Grandma

February 20th, 1967, exactly fifty years ago, Kurt Cobain was born. Sadly, he life came to a tragic end on April 5th, 1994. Not only did he leave behind a musical legacy, but a daughter…Frances Bean Cobain.

While his daughter has been through her own ups and downs, there’s no doubt that she still loves and misses her father very much. Yesterday, she celebrated Kurt’s birthday with a sweet note on Instagram…

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Not only that, but she took a moment to send some love to her grandmother, Kurt’s mom…

Not gonna lie, I cried a little. I love you grams. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Frances Bean has had a hard life. No one should have to lose their father at such a young age. It’s really kind of amazing how thankful she is to have had her father in her life even if it was for such a short time.