Interesting Facts About Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards

February 21, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2917 Oscars Fun Facts Report, The 89th Academy Awards, Wallethub

The 89th Academy Awards happens Sunday evening, and Wallethub has released it’s 2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report.

These are some of the interesting facts on this year’s Oscars:

  • 1st: Year in which black actors were nominated in all acting categories.
  • 21st: Nomination by sound mixer Kevin O’Connell (Hacksaw Ridge), who holds the record for the most Oscar nominations without a single win.
  • $696: Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette.
  • $30K: Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet.
  • $2.1M: Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast (58% less than the Super Bowl).
  • $42.8M: Total cost of Oscars ceremony.

Click 2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report for more!

In addition, best wishes to this year’s Best Actor & Actress In A Leading Role nominees:

  • Casey AffleckManchester By The Sea
  • Andrew GarfieldHacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan GoslingLa La Land
  • Viggo MortensenCaptain Fantastic
  • Denzel WashingtonFences
  • Isabelle HuppertElle
  • Ruth Negga Loving
  • Natalie PortmanJackie
  • Emma StoneLa La Land
  • Meryl StreepFlorence Foster Jenkins

Which actor and actress do you feel deserves the Oscar?

