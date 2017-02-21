Interesting Facts About Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards

The 89th Academy Awards happens Sunday evening, and Wallethub has released it’s 2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report.
These are some of the interesting facts on this year’s Oscars:
- 1st: Year in which black actors were nominated in all acting categories.
- 21st: Nomination by sound mixer Kevin O’Connell (Hacksaw Ridge), who holds the record for the most Oscar nominations without a single win.
- $696: Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette.
- $30K: Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet.
- $2.1M: Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast (58% less than the Super Bowl).
- $42.8M: Total cost of Oscars ceremony.
In addition, best wishes to this year’s Best Actor & Actress In A Leading Role nominees:
- Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington – Fences
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle
- Ruth Negga – Loving
- Natalie Portman – Jackie
- Emma Stone – La La Land
- Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
