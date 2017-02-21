New Device Will Get Your Phone Charged Using Energy From Your Hands

Keeping a phone charged is a serious first world problem. A teenager in the UK has created a serious first world solution.

The device described as a “pocket electricity generator’ is called HandEnergy. No electrical outlet needed. Just a human being to rotate the generator so it can charge its built-in batteries and then send that charge through a USB cord to a smartphone or tablet.

The team behind HandEnergy is currently raising money to get it to market. And, odds are they’ll pull it off – because almost everyone has, at one time or another, been stranded somewhere with a dead battery!