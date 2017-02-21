Burger King’s Company Buying Popeyes

In 2014, Restaurant Brands was created after Burger King (controlled by Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital) bought Tim Hortons.

Currently, Restaurant Brands has over 20,000 locations around the world, and will now expand, by purchasing Popeyes 2600 locations for $1.5 billion and putting it under the Burger King and Tim Hortons corporate umbrella, as reported by CBS 11. The deal provides Popeyes shareholders $79 per share, a 27% premium from it’s average Feb. 10th price

Restaurant Brands takes over well-known fast-food chains it feels to have expansion potential.

Wonder if we’ll see Burger King/Popeyes joint locations? That could be very effective, if done well.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed