The $2.9 million listing is called “a terrific price.” So there! Selena Gomez’s 5-bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home in southwest Ft. Worth is for sale.

It’s very sporty: tennis court, putting green, pool – oh, and an eight-vehicle garage.

The home, located in the Montserrat gated community is 10,000 square feet and built in 2005.

Interesting that the neighborhood also contained homes in the $200,000s!

