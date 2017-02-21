Texas Man’s Photo Under Dangling ‘P’ on Walmart Pharmacy Sign Goes Viral!

On Valentines Day, Manuel Garcia of Weslaco, TX (McAllen/Brownsville area) noticed the “P” on an Edinburg, TX Walmart Pharmacy sign was dangling and would probably fall.

Garcia thought it would be funny to take a picture of himself, standing underneath it, jokingly waiting for it to fall, hit him, and subsequently sue Walmart.

Garcia returned the following day, to see if the sign was finally ready to fall.

According to Global News, Garcia said, “Honestly, when I posted that picture on Facebook, I never thought I would go viral”–“I posted just to mess around with my friends, never did I imagine it would viral and crazy all over the world.”

Global News alerted Walmart and spokesman Charles Crowson said, “We want to thank Mr. Garcia for making us aware of our falling ‘P’, and we’re glad he wasn’t harmed during the stunt”–“His sharp eye and camera skills helped us fix the sign quickly, and we’re grateful for his efforts.”

After all this excitement, Manuel Garcia may need to ‘p’.

