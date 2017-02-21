Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey Worth $500,000

February 21, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
New England Patriot’s Super Bowl Champion’s quarterback Tom Brady’s game jersey… is still missing, and according to TMZ Sports… the police report lists it’s value… at $500,000!!!

Shortly after their win, Brady visited the Atlanta Falcons locker room, and afterwards noticed his game jersey was missing.

Currently the Houston police Major Offenders – Police Impersona/Swindle Unit is investigating and the crime is listed as a 1st degree felony.

Hmm? How could you possible sell it without word quickly getting to the media, authorities and Brady? I have a feeling it will end up in the hands of a quiet collector, who years from now will simply say, “I bought it from a stranger”, which may very well have been the case.

