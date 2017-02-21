WATCH “Jeopardy” Host Alex Trebek Take On “Let’s Rap, Kids” Catagory

Jeopardy, with Alex Trebek, recently featured a “Let’s Rap, Kids” category, taking on lyrics from Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne… and Kanye West.

Check out the fun!

Oh, and this past June, KatoMac40 posted this on YouTube…

Cool OG Alex Trebek… word to your mutha! LOL!

