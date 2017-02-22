Former Allman Brothers Band Members Play Butch Trucks’ Funeral

By Robyn Collins

It was a talent rich crowd that gathered to honor the memory of late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks. At a private memorial service at the Cox Capitol Theatre in Macon, GA, musicians, and speakers came together to pay tribute to Trucks.

Trucks’ son, Vaylor, who was also his bandmate in The Freight Train Band, hosted the ceremony. Allman Brothers Band guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks (Butch’s nephew), bassist Oteil Burbridge, percussionist Mark Quinones and drummer Jaimoe, along with photographer and archivist Kirk West, booking agent Jonny Podell, tour manager Willie Perkins, Trucks’ goddaughter Kendall Deflin, Dana Dowd, daughter of producer and engineer Tom Dowd and several Trucks family members like his wife Melinda, daughters Elise and Melody and son Seth also spoke. Closing remarks were given by Jaimoe, reports Relix.

The musicians played in different ensembles and collaborations, but it kicked off with the biggest reunion of Allman Brothers members since the band’s final shows in 2014, as Haynes, Trucks, Burbridge, Jaimoe and Quiñones came together for “Statesboro Blues,” and “Ain’t Wasting Time No More.”

Jaimoe, Quiñones, Burbridge and Lamar Wlliams Jr. son of ABB bassist Lamar Williams, played with former ABB guitarists Jack Pearson and Jimmy Herring, delivering the Allmans’ “Dreams.”

Then, Jaimoe, Quiñones and Burbridge mixed it up with Susan Tedeschi, Gregg Allman Band member Peter Levin and Jimmy Hall, who played with Trucks in the supergroup Betts, Hall, Leavell and Trucks in the ’80s. They played a timely, “As the Years Go Passing By.”