Axl Rose Recording a New AC/DC Album with Angus Young?

By Amanda Wicks

Axl Rose’s working relationship with AC/DC may be reaching new heights. Rumors are circulating that he’s recording a new AC/DC album with the band’s co-founder and guitarist Angus Young.

Related: Guns N’ Roses Fans Destroy Giant Trump Piñata

Axl stepped in to replace Brian Johnson in 2016 after a doctor warned the original member that he would face permanent hearing loss if he continued touring. It marked the latest in a series of replacements for the band, which had to replace Young’s brother Malcolm after he was diagnosed with dementia, and Philip Rudd after he plead guilty to threatening murder. Then, at the end of AC/DC’s reported final tour, Cliff Williams announced he would be retiring to spend more time with family.

Young and Axl have grown close since their time on the road together, and when Guns N’ Roses performed across Australia, he joined them onstage. During their Melbourne show on February 14th, Young played two AC/DC songs with GNR, “Whole Lotta Rosie,” and “Riff Raff” (via Noise11). Those appearances added fuel to the fire that the two were working on new AC/DC music together with Axl providing lead vocals. Noise 11’s review of the Melbourne show claims there is an album “on the way.”

Neither Rose or AC/DC have confirmed the report.