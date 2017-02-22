First Cast Photo For Star Wars’ Han Solo Film Revealed

Ok Star Wars fans, we are officially allowed to start getting excited about the stand alone Han Solo film!

While the movie doesn’t have a title yet, it does have a cast! It looks like the movie may already be in production or read-throughs, after the very first pic of the cast. We don’t exactly know where they are or what they’re doing, but it does look like they might be on set.

That’s Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Chewbacca, and Donald Glover. Sadly, Chewbacca will not be played by Peter Mayhew. Joonas Suotamo will be taking over the role.

The Han Solo solo film is slated for release on May 25th, 2018!!!