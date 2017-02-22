First Cast Photo For Star Wars’ Han Solo Film Revealed

February 22, 2017 7:33 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Cast, Han Solo, on set, Photo, Picture, stand alone film, star wars

Ok Star Wars fans, we are officially allowed to start getting excited about the stand alone Han Solo film!

While the movie doesn’t have a title yet, it does have a cast! It looks like the movie may already be in production or read-throughs, after the very first pic of the cast. We don’t exactly know where they are or what they’re doing, but it does look like they might be on set.

j1dt3owdw8hy First Cast Photo For Star Wars Han Solo Film Revealed

That’s Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Chewbacca, and Donald Glover. Sadly, Chewbacca will not be played by Peter Mayhew. Joonas Suotamo will be taking over the role.

The Han Solo solo film is slated for release on May 25th, 2018!!!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live