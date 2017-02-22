FreeMelania Resurfaces After The First Lady Shudders When President Trump Touches Her Arm

Almost immediately following President Trump’s inauguration ceremony the hashtag #FreeMelania surfaced. The idea behind the hashtag came from video footage of Melania’s facial expressions after speaking with Donald on stage. You can watch that video HERE.

Well, guess what? #FreeMelania is back in the news. In this case, new video has surfaced of Melania shuddering after Donald touches her arm.

On Friday, the first lady introduced her husband to a crowd in Florida. She started off the rally-type event with a prayer. Within that moment, President Trump touches Melania’s arm sending shivers down her spine.

In all honesty, it looks like a dramatic pause, but the moment already has people thinking Melania might be trapped in her marriage. You be the judge.