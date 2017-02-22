#FreeMelania Resurfaces After The First Lady Shudders When President Trump Touches Her Arm

February 22, 2017 5:54 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: #FreeMelania, Donald Trump, free melania, Melania Trump, President, shudder, Touch

Almost immediately following President Trump’s inauguration ceremony the hashtag #FreeMelania surfaced. The idea behind the hashtag came from video footage of Melania’s facial expressions after speaking with Donald on stage. You can watch that video HERE.

Well, guess what? #FreeMelania is back in the news. In this case, new video has surfaced of Melania shuddering after Donald touches her arm.

On Friday, the first lady introduced her husband to a crowd in Florida. She started off the rally-type event with a prayer. Within that moment, President Trump touches Melania’s arm sending shivers down her spine.

Melania Trump reacting to her husband’s touch

In all honesty, it looks like a dramatic pause, but the moment already has people thinking Melania might be trapped in her marriage. You be the judge.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live