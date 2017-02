George Clooney is ready to be a dad… sort of.

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor spoke to a French television program for the first time about becoming a dad of twins at 55.

“It’s going to be an adventure,” he said. “We’ve sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open.”

Clooney added that he looks up to other actors who have had children at an older age as inspiration.

George and his wife Amal expect the twins’ arrival later this summer.