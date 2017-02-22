Grand Prairie’s “Kids Fishing Day” is Saturday, 1-4pm, at the Mike Lewis Park Lagoon, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Registration for the FREE event aimed at kids 16 and younger, begins at noon and the lagoon will be stocked with trout, giving kids a great chance of catching one!

A limited supply of rods and reels will be available for use on a first-come-first-serve basis with a drivers license or credit card deposit.

The Mike Lewis Park Lagoon is located in the 2600 block of North Carrier Parkway.

For more details, call 972.237.8100 or visit http://www.grandfungp.com.

