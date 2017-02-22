James Bond: Quantum Of Solace Extra Is Really Bad At Sweeping The Floor

Come on! You had one job.

Being an extra in a movie isn’t easy. You aren’t allowed to talk. You can only move within your very small area of space unless someone important has told you otherwise. Now, there are some days you may get thrown into a “work” role where you know nothing about the task at hand.

For example, let’s take this extra from what looks like a James Bond film starring Daniel Craig. We think it’s Quantum of Solace. Look behind Craig…focus on the man in the orange pants. What exactly is he doing? Is he sweeping the air?

He’s not even trying to sweep the ground!

Just for fun and after doing a little research, here are several more movie mistakes from the fine folks at Screen Rant!