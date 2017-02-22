Jimmy Kimmel Contemplating When to Retire From Late Night TV

He’s only 49, but Jimmy Kimmel says he may have only three years left in him for the grind of a 70-hour workweek.

Kimmel’s contract with ABC expires in 2019. He told Daily Variety, “I’d like to have a little more free time. I’ll do the show for another three years. But it’s possible that will be it.”

He’s a self-described “control freak” and complicating matters is his new and growing family with head writer Molly McNearney. His current ratings are behind Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Kimmel has been ABC’s late night host for 14 years.

This weekend, Jimmy hosts the Academy Awards.