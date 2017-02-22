KLUV World Tour: New Zealand & Australia Aboard The Azamara Journey

We have another amazing trip from Sharon Carr Travel. How does an all-inclusive cruise aboard the 5 star Azamara sound? What if we told you the trip was to New Zealand and Australia?

Join us February 20th through March 7th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)

$5899 – Cat 05 Oceanview Stateroom

$6799 – Cat V3 Verandah Stateroom

$8999 – Cat N2 Continent Suite

Club Ocean Suite (on request)

Club World Owner’s Suite (on request)

Club World Spa Suite (on request)

The Price includes…

Roundtrip air from DFW/Auckland -Sydney /DFW

All transfers (airport to hotel, hotel to ship, ship to airport)

1 Pre cruise hotel night in Auckland – gift from SCT

15 day cruise on AZAMARA JOURNEY including all meals (excluding specialty dining)

Most onboard entertainment

AzAmazing Evenings event (on most voyages of 7 nts or longer)

Select standard spirits, international beers and wines

Gratuities – gift from SCT

60 Internet minutes – gift from SCT

Surcharge for 1 specialty dining experience – gift from SCT

Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas

Self-service laundry

Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available

Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations

Baggage handling and taxes

The price does not include…