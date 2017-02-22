Texan Jamie Foxx: Texas Proud and Thankful For The Beauty of Filming New Movie In Croatia

Jamie Foxx (from Terrell TX, east of Dallas) is not letting racial slurs aimed his way early this week in Croatia stop him from being thankful for where he is today professionally, geographically, and acknowledging his Texas roots.

Foxx is in Eastern Europe, filming the new movie Robin Hood: Origins, and posted this on Instagram.

#Terrellboy #croatia #backonmyfunnyshit #thankful #blackman #shining A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

You go, Jamie! Thanks for the Texas reference, enjoy what you’ve worked hard for, and continue inspiring others to do the same!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed