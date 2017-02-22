Texan Jamie Foxx: Texas Proud and Thankful For The Beauty of Filming New Movie In Croatia

Jamie Foxx (from Terrell TX, east of Dallas) is not letting racial slurs aimed his way early this week in Croatia stop him from being thankful for where he is today professionally, geographically, and acknowledging his Texas roots.

Foxx is in Eastern Europe, filming the new movie Robin Hood: Origins, and posted this on Instagram.

#Terrellboy #croatia #backonmyfunnyshit #thankful #blackman #shining

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

 

You go, Jamie! Thanks for the Texas reference, enjoy what you’ve worked hard for, and continue inspiring others to do the same!

