Texas Gems Worth Traveling To

Need a break? Duh, who doesn’t!
The Houston Chronicle has come out with a list of some amazing under-the-radar spots you could take your family toot his spring break or summer.
Pack your bags, get some snacks, and, let us go explore the great Lone Star State.
Rancho Pillow in Round Top, Texas
TeePee Motel & RV Park in Wharton, Texas
A Wharton, on ne peut pas dire qu'il y ait grand chose à faire. Un joli petit centre, Houston à une heure de route, Brazos Bend SP pas très loin… Mais il y a ce Teepee Motel très sympa. En mauvais état il y a quelques années, il a été racheté par un vainqueur du loto. Bonne idée #lostintheusa #teamroadtrip #chapkatrip #travelgram #travelingram #travelbug #wharton #texas #roadtrippin #roadtrippers #roadtrippingusa #roadtriptexas #roadtripusa #exploretexas #visit #visitusa #visittheusa #visittexas
Gruene Homestead Inn- New Braunfels
Krause Springs campgrounds- Spicewood, Texas
The Medina River for kayaking in Medina, Texas
The Inn at Dos Brisas, Washington Texas
