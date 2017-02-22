The Real Story Behind The “Kids On Their Phones” In Front Of A Rembrandt Painting

There’s been a lot of discussion regarding “fake news” lately, and this might be a great case in point.

The picture here is from several years ago. It shows a group of students at the Rijkmuseum in the Netherlands. They’re using the museum’s educational smartphone app to study Rembrandt, the artist who created the painting seen behind them. But when the photo first came out, the caption suggested that the kids were ignoring the art because they were caught up in their phones.

In fact, they were following instructions and doing their homework. What could be wrong with that?

It turns out, plenty – at least in the eye of the beholder. I posted it on my wall the other day, asking what people saw when they looked at the picture – and sure enough, more than half the comments ran to idea that the photo proved that civilization was going down the tubes.

Except it really doesn’t.

What conclusion would you have drawn?