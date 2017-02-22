Today… is National Margarita Day 2017!

Margaritas are the most common tequila based U.S. cocktail!

Todd McCalla, founder of National Margarita Day, did so to share his passion for margaritas, worldwide.

The margarita’s origins are believed to date back to the 1930s or 1940’s. What’s known for certain, is frozen margarita’s were invented in the 1970’s when a bartender turned a soft-serve ice cream maker into a frozen margarita machine.

The most popular margarita flavors are:

strawberry

mango

limeade

watermelon

pomegranate

raspberry

blackberry

Of course, a toast to my afternoon Traffic queen and on-air personality, Debbie “Margarita” Sexxton, who told me about National Margarita day, yesterday. Hope she’s able to turn her microphone on today… lol!

