UPDATE: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Witnessed “Best Friend” Arrested For Bringing Gun Into Bar

Saturday I shared the story of Dallas Cowboy’s Ezekiel Elliott visiting a Columbus OH night spot, being detained by police before entering, and being let go. Come to find out, Elliott was talking with police about his “best friend”, Alvarez Jackson.

YOUNG KINGS ! Happy birthday to my brotha @alvarezz_ A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Sep 15, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT

Now, TMZ reports the problem that night was when Alvarez Jackson, who upon being patted down before entering a night club/bar, was found to be carrying a loaded Glock 9mm inside a purse-like bag around his neck. When security found the firearm, Jackson took off upstairs into the bar, but was found and arrested.

Alvarez Jackson faces a charge of felony illegal gun possession in a liquor establishment, with a penalty of up to 5 years in prison, and will be in court today.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed