Dad Offers Up $20 To His Little Boy To Sneak Up On A 1,300 Pound Steer

In general, it’s probably not a good idea to sneak up on a steer. Even worse…to allow your child to sneak up on a 1,300 pound steer!

Animals are unpredictable. Even dogs can sometimes turn on their humans. So why on Earth would you expect a cow to act differently after being startled by a child!

Meet Scott Clark, who told his young son he would get $20 if he jumped on a cow laying in their field. According to Clark, this particular steer is his son Asher’s pet steer, who he feeds by hand daily. Clark also added…

“Just so everyone knows, I didn’t actually think he would be able to sneak up on him, and if he did I didn’t think he would jump on him!”

Thankfully Asher didn’t get stomped to death, however, that cow did send him flying.

Now dad swears Asher is ok. Thank God! But let’s be real, this could have ended terribly.

We also have to give a shout out to Asher’s sister (we think), who you can hear in the background saying…

“That’s not safe.”

Well, at least there’s one smart person present.