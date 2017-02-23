Demi Moore Returns To Television With FOX’s “Empire”!

Demi Moore has been very fortunate in having movie hits including Ghost, G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, plus her early 80s TV work on General Hospital, and her last TV appearance was in 2003 on Will & Grace.

Now, after more than 10 years away from a film set, Demi Moore is joining the cast of FOX’s Empire, according to CNN.

According to FOX, Demi will first be featured in the show’s Season 3 finale as a “take charge nurse with a mysterious past” and have a recurring role in Season 4. Talk about a smart way to tease her joining the series and making you wait for her character!

Season 3 of Empire begins Wed. March 22.

Best wishes to Demi and hope her contribution to Empire makes the show even better!

