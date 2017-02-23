DFW Housing Market Continues to Rise in January

In a word: up! Zillow reports DFW has some of the fastest home appreciation in the country.

Dallas Ft Worth came in third place after Nashville and Portland for the month of January.

Yep, we’re up 11.2% from January 2016. Nashville prices rose 12.4% and Portland’s rise was 12.1%.

“We spend a lot of time focusing on the West Coast, but power-house markets exist throughout the country,” said Zillow’s Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell “Florida and Texas home values have grown quite a bit over the past several years, stealing the spotlight from slower moving markets like San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

“Despite recent increases in the national pace of home value appreciation, I expect a nationwide slowdown in 2017 as some headwinds begin blowing in, including increasing mortgage rates and worsening affordability.”

North Texas home prices has risen more than 10% every year – for four years