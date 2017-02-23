Forget What You Heard, Chip & Joanna Gaines Are NOT Leaving Texas

February 23, 2017 5:09 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: chip and joanna gaines, Fixer-Upper, hgtv, home improvement stars, Waco

Simmer down Fixer Upper fans. Chip and Jojo aren’t going anywhere.

You may have heard rumors recently that the Gaines were leaving Waco, Texas for another city like Vegas, Kansas City, or even New York. To make a long story short, during a press conference, the couple were asked what city they would move to if they ever decided they needed a new hometown. Well, as you can imagine that question quickly turned into an internet truth.

After a whirlwind of rumors, Joanna took to Twitter to let her fans know that they weren’t going anywhere.

And there you have it…straight from the horse’s mouth. The Gaines have no future plans to leave Texas.

