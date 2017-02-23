Katy Perry’s Backup Dancer Falls Off Stage During BRIT Awards Performance

February 23, 2017 7:25 AM By Rebekah Black
Move over Left Shark from Superbowl XLIX! You’ve been replaced.

Yes another one of Katy Perry’s dancers has gone viral. While performing on stage at the 2017 BRIT Awards, one of Katy’s dancers fell off stage. The singer was in the middle of singing her latest hit, “Chained to the Rhythm” when the incident happened.

Perry is known for putting on an elaborate show. In addition to dancing, there’s a lot of costumes, sets, etc. In this particular performance, Perry’s backup dancers were wearing what look like houses or buildings of some sort. Everything is going well, until hone dance goes MIA and falls off the side of the stage.

Hahahahahahahahaha! We can’t stop laughing!

