Man Grades and Posts Apology Letter From Ex-Girlfriend And It Goes Viral

Ah, who among us hasn’t written or received a letter of apology. Nick Lutz says he now regrets posting a letter from his ex-girlfriend on Twitter that he graded with a red pen.

Lutz, a student at the University of Central Florida, gave the letter a ‘D-minus’ for all kinds of reasons. Spelling, grammar, and phrases such as “back up the hypothesis with proof.”

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

The final page includes a red question mark after “I love you.”

Lutz, who says he never expects to speak to his ex again, even though she still talks to his mom, offered to give her another shot at the letter “for half credit.”

After posting the letter on Twitter, Nick was asked out for a date!

@caitlincorsetti let's call it a date — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 18, 2017

Let’s hope it works out for them!