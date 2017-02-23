Pastor, Fred Thomas, Wrote A Song About Whataburger’s Honey Chicken Biscuit

February 23, 2017 6:57 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Comedian, fred thomas, honey chicken biscuit, Pastor, Song, Whataburger

Fred Thomas is something of a unique combination. A preacher and a comic, we’ve actually talked about Fred before – thanks to his own YouTube channel.

Now Fred’s newest video has gone super-viral, earning the McKinney man more than 4 million Facebook views. Fred’s subject this time? Whataburger’s honey biscuit chicken sandwich.

Describing himself as pastor of the Laugh Out Loud Church and president of Heart and Soul Ministries, it looks like Fred is winning new converts in droves. All of whom are hungry.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live