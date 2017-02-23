Pastor, Fred Thomas, Wrote A Song About Whataburger’s Honey Chicken Biscuit

Fred Thomas is something of a unique combination. A preacher and a comic, we’ve actually talked about Fred before – thanks to his own YouTube channel.

Now Fred’s newest video has gone super-viral, earning the McKinney man more than 4 million Facebook views. Fred’s subject this time? Whataburger’s honey biscuit chicken sandwich.

Describing himself as pastor of the Laugh Out Loud Church and president of Heart and Soul Ministries, it looks like Fred is winning new converts in droves. All of whom are hungry.