President Trump Spends More Time Playing Golf Than On Foreign Relations

Donald Trump has been in office for a total of 744 hours. Now that we are a month in, how exactly does President Trump spend his time?

The Washington Post actually did a break down of Trump’s hours in office. They even use a pie chart for the breakdown. According to their findings, based on his White House calendar, media call times and lid times, and Twitter, we have a pretty good idea of where Trump is spending most of his time.

Now, during the Obama administration, there was a lot of complaining that the President spent too much time vacationing and playing golf. While we don’t have a comparison between Obama and Trump, we still have a pretty good idea of how he spends his time.

Trump's 1st month in office includes: Golf—25 hrs

Foreign relations—21 hrs

Tweeting—13 hrs

Intel briefings—6 hrshttps://t.co/eHjLns62KU pic.twitter.com/j8UG746BQw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2017

According to the pie chart, President Trump has spent more time playing golf than on intelligence briefings and foreign relations. Incredibly, Trump has spent thirteen hours tweeting!!!