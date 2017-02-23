President Trump Spends More Time Playing Golf Than On Foreign Relations

February 23, 2017 8:57 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Donald Trump, foreign relations, Golf, intelligence briefings, President, twitter

Donald Trump has been in office for a total of 744 hours. Now that we are a month in, how exactly does President Trump spend his time?

The Washington Post actually did a break down of Trump’s hours in office. They even use a pie chart for the breakdown. According to their findings, based on his White House calendar, media call times and lid times, and Twitter, we have a pretty good idea of where Trump is spending most of his time.

Now, during the Obama administration, there was a lot of complaining that the President spent too much time vacationing and playing golf. While we don’t have a comparison between Obama and Trump, we still have a pretty good idea of how he spends his time.

According to the pie chart, President Trump has spent more time playing golf than on intelligence briefings and foreign relations. Incredibly, Trump has spent thirteen hours tweeting!!!

